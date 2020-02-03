March wheat is not showing “any sign of a short-term low,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is in the process of correcting the overbought condition but so far, open interest continues to rise.”
The wheat market is dealing with a “macro bearish sentiment” at the moment, CHS Hedging said. They noted there has been plenty of selling and there are worries of strong world supplies, as the 2020 Russian wheat crop is estimated to come in nearly 5 mln tonnes more than last year.
