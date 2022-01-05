World wheat demand is up 5 to 7 million metric tons, and 2021 stocks are down 10 million tons, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The Northern Hemisphere must increase 15 to 20 million tons in 2022 to help increase export supply limit price gain.
The wheat complex was down overnight after following row crops to a positive finish on Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In addition, USDA dropped U.S. hard red winter crop ratings more than expected which helped Kansas City futures versus Chicago and Minneapolis. Increased moisture in the form of snow is helping U.S. north Plains vs last year while dryness in the U.S. Southern Plains could stress the 2022 hard red winter crop there.