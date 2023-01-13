People are also reading…
Wheat futures followed corn higher yesterday but there is mixed trading today, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
The surprise in the USDA reports yesterday was the number of acres estimated in the winter wheat seedings report being much larger than expected. Despite the large acre estimate, wheat was stronger post report as many in the market are weary of the dry conditions for the Southern Plains. Today, trading is mixed after digesting the news, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.