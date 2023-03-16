People are also reading…
“A relatively quiet day for domestic wheat futures, ending with slight losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Paris milling wheat was the weakest of the classes. IGC raised their estimate of this year’s wheat crop 5 mmt, to 801 mmt. Their 2023/2024 estimate is 787 mmt, lower due to expected Black Sea production declines.”
“US wheat areas in drought continue to shrink,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Winter wheat areas in drought are now 53%, down from 55% last week and well below the peak of 75% last fall. Spring wheat area in drought slipped to 49%, down from 55% last week and below the fall peak of 79%.”