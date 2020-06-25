“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Ami Heesch, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago traded higher on some liquidation of long soybean and short wheat spread trade. Harvest pressure continues to weigh on KC futures. Most feel US winter wheat harvest will be over 40% done by Monday. Historically completion of harvest could offer support futures.”
“And then there is wheat!” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A battle to rally toward higher prices amidst US harvest activity, strength in the US$ and increasing world supplies. Chicago did get a bit of a lift form a bout of short covering, which drew support for the nearby contracts. Mpls settled 3-4 cents above contract lows from Dec 20 through Sep 21.”