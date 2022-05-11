Although the wheat crop conditions improved 2% to 29% good to excellent, record heat and high winds are battering the Southern Plains wheat crop this week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. With a developing drought in Europe and the chaos in Ukraine, Monday’s break was just a reaction to the general selling attitude in all raw material markets. Wheat is the most bullish of the three major markets and will support corn.
Major world wheat buyers have little forward coverage and with a big question mark hanging at the end of what Black Sea supplies will look like this year, we look for wheat prices to remain buoyant, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.