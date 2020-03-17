“Wheat futures closed mixed. Higher financial markets offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade was concerned about a drop in U.S. and global food demand due to the spread of the coronavirus. Concentrated efforts by world governments and Central Banks and new U.S. legislation to get wages to hourly earners offered support.”
A weaker ruble pushed Russian wheat exports higher, while U.S. wheat weekly shipments were down. Russian wheat exports reported by SovEcon were 30% higher week over week, Barchart.com said.
