“USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 306,678 MT of wheat was booked during the week ending Aug. 12,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was in the middle of expectations. China was seen as the top buyer, though their reported 197,000 MT purchase was switched from previously unknown. … Wheat exports were 591,757 MT, bringing the MYTD total to 4.335 MMT.”
“The wheat market took a step back from spillover weakness in the row crops and outside influences,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Mpls spot floor bids rolled to basis the December after the close yesterday. U.S. spring wheat harvest is moving along with many folks looking to be done this week.”
