Wheat markets mostly followed the row crops and felt production pressure. “The wheat market opened higher on borrowed strength from the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower midday when the corn and beans began to trade lower. Prices drew additional pressure from big production ideas from Russia, Australia and Canada.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat continues to follow higher trade in grains, energies and metals. Some link the wheat rally also to higher EU and Russia prices. Higher prices there due to lack of farmer selling.”