Wheat

The U.S. two-week forecast is for more cold weather which could slow spring plantings even more, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Look for more uneven trade in wheat as participants weigh their level of risk exposure in these uncharted waters.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Planting progress has been stalled thus far in the Northern Plains, leading to thoughts of higher trade in the wheat complex, Pattie Ulrich of…

The wheat market opened lower on a bout of profit-taking but renewed buying interest due to dryness in the southern U.S. plains trumped that m…

Strategie Grains has revised its European wheat-export forecast for the 2021-22 season down to 31.4 million metric tons from 32.5 million tons…

With low winter wheat crop ratings (30% good-to-excellent), wheat continues to find support, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “It ap…

Matif wheat futures made new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. That’s because of Putin’s comments that peace talks wi…

All three classes of wheat closed sharply higher today, according to CHS Hedging.

