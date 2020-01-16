A recent warming trend is increasing soil temperatures in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, according to World Weather Inc., making many areas warm enough to “stimulate winter wheat growth.” Allendale said that wheat traders will be actively monitoring the weather for market movement.
While the wheat market will face some pressure as the other grains face weakness, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said things won’t be quite as discouraging today. “Losses will be limited due to supply concerns in the Black Sea region that recently gave the market strength.”
