Ukraine’s 2020 grain harvest could possibly fall to a low of 65 mln tonnes as there were less acres planted this year, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. She expects trading to be “steady to lower today” on coronavirus worries.
Yesterday’s close below $5.20 for the May contract “is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said. Look for the next downside target at $5.04 ¼, while support should be found around $5.12, they said.
