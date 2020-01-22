Wheat markets made a four-year high today, but profit-taking jumped into the market after that point, ADM Investor Services said. “Talk that China could buy US wheat in the new trade deal with US and talk of slower Russia wheat export pace has also helped March Chicago wheat futures rally,” they said.
After making the new highs, the market became very volatile, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “Chicago is trying to get to the $6 mark, who would have thought that two months ago?” she said. “Even though we had a big pullback today, I don’t think that the rally is over yet.”
