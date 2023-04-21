Related to this story

“The wheat market turned things around later in the session to finish double digits higher across the three classes,” Bryant Sanderson, with C…

“The wheat market got hit hard today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Poland agreed to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain transit throu…

About 50% of the winter wheat crop is in drought conditions, up one point from last week. Further, 45% of Kansas is in exceptional drought con…

The wheat market is trading lower on improving weather, the Black Sea grain deal, and less demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat futures are lower led by KC and MLS. Steve Freed of ADM Investors said, “It could be some profit taking on long KC vs short Chicago. “