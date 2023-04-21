Uncertainty still surrounds the Ukraine export corridor. Russian and UN officials will reportedly meet to discuss this next week, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
There remains buying tied to uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea and on bad growing conditions in the western Great Plains, where it remains very dry but where showers and potentially very beneficial precipitation are possible, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
