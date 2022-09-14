The wheat market is finding some support in spite of weakness in outside market forces, The Hightower Report said today. “Uncertainty over Black Sea shipments reemerged as a supportive force as traders remain concerned with heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and with Russia criticism of the Black Sea export corridor,” The Report said.
People are also reading…
Russia and Turkey are in talks about Ukraine export corridor deal, leaving the impact uncertain, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
Wheat prices are feeling downward pressure today from weakness in corn, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.