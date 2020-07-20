“Money appears to be walking away” from the wheat market, CHS Hedging said. Prices are continuing to feel pressure as harvest wraps up, while farmers are thought to be 40-45% sold of the hard red wheat crop.
Winter wheat harvest is reported at 74% complete based on the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Spring wheat headed is at 91%, with condition at 68% Good-to-Excellent.
