Wheat future markets should see lackluster trade as news continues to stay bland, CHS Hedging said. “Tomorrow’s WASDE report likely won’t hold any major changes to the balance sheet but world production values could see some updates.”
Wheat futures are mixed in hard red markets, but lower in other markets, Barchart said. “Weekly Inspections data showed 536,355 MT of wheat was exported during the week that ended 2/02. That was up from 446k MT last week, and was 102k MT above the same week last year.”
