Headwinds are causing new highs in the dollar, keeping prices trading in a wide range, Total Farm Marketing said. “The key USDA number today is in World wheat stocks. USDA will issue its first U.S. 2022/23 wheat supply and demand by class.”
Rumors of Ukrainian exports are weighing on wheat futures, ADM Investor Services said. “EU and Russia wheat yields higher than expected but protein levels lower.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.