“Wheat prices struggle with technical selling and plentiful supplies of wheat, despite weakness in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was chatter that China has given tariff exemptions for some importers to use to purchase US wheat. Not sure that the zero ergot issue has been changed, so might be tough to peddle US spring wheat to China at this time.”
“Wheat futures continues to trend lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat like most commodities tend to follow the headlines concerning the impact the spread of the coronavirus might have on US and economy and demand for food. Some could see USDA est of World 2019/20 wheat end stocks higher than USDA 278.2 mmt.”