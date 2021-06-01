 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market soared to new highs overnight on adverse weather conditions, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Frost nipped some areas in the Northern while areas in the Southern Plains stayed very wet.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices were higher in all 3 classes as well as in Paris futures,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Besides the corn rally, there wa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat struggled to regain the ground that was lost early on, as all three classes settled in the red for the day,” John Wesley Willson, with …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat rallied up with the corn market this week, but there is a supply threat just ahead, warns Terry Roggensack of CME Group.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News