Wheat

“Winter wheat futures posted decent gains overnight led by spring wheat,” Total Farm Marketing reported. The September wheat contracts hold the majority of the open interest in the complex at this time of year.

Russian wheat exports rose 12% so far this season, the Federal Center of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain Products said on its website, Steve Freed of ADM Investors reported.

Wheat traded higher overnight on crop worries for the Northern Plains and the Canadian Prairies and is expected to follow that trend as weather concerns continue, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

