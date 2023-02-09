Wheat Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Family named top commercial producer in Iowa Grower attributes record corn yield to cover crop strategy Waste turns into black gold Livestock farmers warned re mycotoxins Genetics show strength for seedstock producer Beckers Angus gets a short break from steady calving Researcher says simple fix could help farmers retain water and nutrients, but few are using it Surprise calf destined for county fair Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D. Bush Hog in the wild: 70-plus years of taming the land Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show Classic Buffalo Wings New Big Buds to be custom built for farmers Herman sow survives porcupine mishap at the ranch Deliveries to crush plants pressure sunflower prices dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wheat Futures are mixed this morning after a routine night session and will likely remain range-bound without major updates to the war in Ukraine or… Wheat Wheat is higher this morning and U.S. hard winter wheat export prices are the most expensive wheat in World, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Servi… Wheat Wheat future markets should see lackluster trade as news continues to stay bland, CHS Hedging said. “Tomorrow’s WASDE report likely won’t hold… Wheat "Some areas of the Southern Plains received a little precipitation today as the system moves east,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “After… Wheat World wheat stockpiles in the 2022-23 season are now seen at 305.4m tons, up from a December outlook for 300.1m tons, largely due to bi bigger…