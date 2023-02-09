Related to this story

Futures are mixed this morning after a routine night session and will likely remain range-bound without major updates to the war in Ukraine or…

Wheat is higher this morning and U.S. hard winter wheat export prices are the most expensive wheat in World, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Servi…

Wheat future markets should see lackluster trade as news continues to stay bland, CHS Hedging said. “Tomorrow’s WASDE report likely won’t hold…

"Some areas of the Southern Plains received a little precipitation today as the system moves east,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “After…

World wheat stockpiles in the 2022-23 season are now seen at 305.4m tons, up from a December outlook for 300.1m tons, largely due to bi bigger…