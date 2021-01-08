 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

USDA is not expected to make significant changes Tuesday, but pre-report positioning and news of higher Argentina crop estimates are keeping prices from testing early week contract high resistance going into the weekend, according to Total Farm Marketing.

All winter wheat is expected to be reported at 31.528 million acres, consisting of 22.140 hard red, 5.884 soft red, and 3.514 million acres of white wheat, Allendale said. All three of the above mentioned reports will be released next Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST.

