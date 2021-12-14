Wheat gapped lower overnight “but found support near the 50-day moving average,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Traders are watching the export activity this week and keeping one eye on the Ukraine/Russia border.”
Southern Europe is finding favorable conditions for winter wheat establishment, as crops are going dormant in good soil conditions, Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for choppy trade as the dollar stays strong and prices trade at historically overbought levels, and weather news comes out.”
