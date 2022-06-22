U.S. wheat export inspections are starting out 22% below last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Algeria and Tunisia are buying wheat with talk Egypt will tender soon. There is new talk that a Ukraine export corridor could be open soon.
An unexpected bearish force on wheat Tuesday was lower cash prices paid by Algeria after cash prices had slowly risen over the last week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Advisors. The wheat tug-of-war between Russia/Ukraine, changing weather forecasts and unpredictable cash markets will make wheat impossible to handicap daily for a long time.
