Wheat

“The USDA will release the Winter Wheat Seedings report this Thursday with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 million.” CHS Hedging said. Expect mixed trade with little direction so far after making new lows yesterday.

“If the market does continue to slide closer to $7.00, that may be a better risk/reward setup for trying to catch the proverbial falling knife,” Blue Line Futures said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

