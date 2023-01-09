People are also reading…
“The markets saw early on strength on some technical buying but then things backed off, likely due to profit taking,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat ending stocks are expected estimated to increase 9 mln bushels to 580 mln bushels. The average estimates for total wheat plantings are expected at 34.485 mln acres vs. 33.271 mln acres last year.”
“Export inspections at 7 mln bu. were in line with expectations of 6 – 16 mln and were more than double last week’s historically low figure of 3 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are down 3% from year ago, in line with the current USDA forecast.”