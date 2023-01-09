 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“The markets saw early on strength on some technical buying but then things backed off, likely due to profit taking,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat ending stocks are expected estimated to increase 9 mln bushels to 580 mln bushels. The average estimates for total wheat plantings are expected at 34.485 mln acres vs. 33.271 mln acres last year.”

“Export inspections at 7 mln bu. were in line with expectations of 6 – 16 mln and were more than double last week’s historically low figure of 3 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are down 3% from year ago, in line with the current USDA forecast.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Wheat

Wheat pressure is occurring despite a decline in crop ratings, CHS Hedging said. “Russia continues to be the aggressor on wheat exports, havin…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Wheat

Wheat futures dropped on lower Russia prices, slow demand for U.S. exports and low weekly exports. “Wheat has little new news,” Steve Freed of…

Wheat

Black Sea exports still loom over the wheat market, but some bargain buyers are showing up this morning. Russian forecasts show temps as low a…

Wheat

Wheat futures are seeing a small bounce after their biggest weekly decline in six months. However, world production estimates continue to clim…

Wheat

“MPLS and Chicago wheat made their lows in morning trade while KC didn’t start to recover until about 11am,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, sai…

Wheat

“There is some questioning Russia wheat export pace but weather is improving for vessel loading and shipping,” ADM Investor Services said. “Ch…

Wheat

All three wheat markets were double-digit lower, following in the path of the rest of the commodity complex, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS …

Wheat

Today’s weekly export sales: Wheat 47.1 tmt old crop/ 97 tmt new crop – the lowest total of the marketing year. Total commitments of the marke…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News