Wheat

Wheat

Wheat is still wheat and the trade is not expecting many changes to U.S. or world balance sheets tomorrow, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat markets finished the day lower, led by the winter wheat classes, according to CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

“Wheat is still trying to find its footing post Russia/Ukraine conflict,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Futures did hold above the …

Wheat exports were tagged at 379,300 tonnes, at the lower end of the estimated range. UkrAgroConsult estimated that the upcoming wheat product…

“Sharply higher prices to start the day on continued Russia/Ukraine concerns and the big drop in crop conditions,” CHS Hedging said. “The West…

Wheat futures initially moved higher after the USDA report, following corn, and looked like they might break their downtrend but ultimately en…

USDA will issue the season’s first national crop progress report this afternoon. We may see wheat ratings that will be below average because o…

“The world wheat trade matrix is a mess,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A reduction in Black Sea wheat exports is the steepest ye…

The wheat markets finished the day mixed with a lack of news today on the war in Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat fell hard again, posting lower highs and lower lows for the fourth straight session, CHS Hedging said. “Wheat will continue to be sensit…

Wheat futures are adding a Ukraine war premium. Peace talks continue but shelling of Ukraine pot raises concerns about Black Sea wheat exports…

US winter wheat crop rated 30% good to excellent (vs 40% expected and 53% last year), according to Total Farm Marketing.

