“Wheat prices were violent today, with a strong overnight session that was followed by a weak day session,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The market seemed to become less concerned with the ongoing drought in the Northern Plains, and the 1-5 day forecast showed rain covering much of the Northern Plains. The market will be watching to see if the rain is realized.”
“Talk of rains across parts of Canada prairies and US HRS area triggered long liquidation,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Nearby Chicago and KC futures followed lower corn despite lower US Dollar. Over the weekend, the EU 30 and 60 day weather forecast calls for below normal rain and above normal temps for the US north plains, PNW and Canada prairies.”