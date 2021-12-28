Wheat markets continued to trade defensively overnight as year-end position squaring is emerging, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that lower trade to continue throughout the rest of the year as markets watch a tender from Iraq that may utilize U.S. wheat.
Dry weather continues to affect the Ukrainian wheat crops, leading to some severe drought in their highest producing areas, ADM Investor Services said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.