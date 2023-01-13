 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

US farmers planted the most winter wheat since 2015, and yet prices for the grain rallied as drought could mean some of those planted fields will eventually be abandoned, according to ADM Investor Services.

USDA estimated Winter Wheat planted area at 37 mln acres, from 33.3 million last year. World ending stocks levels were increased due to big Russian production and the difficulty of moving grain from the Black Sea. There are still ideas of weak demand and big Russian production that should help foster price weakness in the world market, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“The USDA will release the Winter Wheat Seedings report this Thursday with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 milli…

Wheat

“Futures closed higher across the three markets with Mpls and KC leading the way, and Chicago closed the day out in third place,” Nick Paumen,…

Wheat

Wheat pressure is occurring despite a decline in crop ratings, CHS Hedging said. “Russia continues to be the aggressor on wheat exports, havin…

Wheat

The USDA will release the winter wheat seedings report today with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 million versus…

Wheat

“Futures closed higher across the three markets on pre-report trade where we likely had some fund buying ahead of tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Wheat

The USDA will release the winter wheat seedings report this Thursday with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 millio…

Wheat

Wheat ending stocks are expected estimated to increase 9 million bushels to 580 million bushels. The average estimates for total wheat plantin…

Wheat

The lower U.S. Dollar and China reopening may be offering support to commodities, Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said.

Wheat

“MPLS and Chicago wheat made their lows in morning trade while KC didn’t start to recover until about 11am,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, sai…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News