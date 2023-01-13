People are also reading…
US farmers planted the most winter wheat since 2015, and yet prices for the grain rallied as drought could mean some of those planted fields will eventually be abandoned, according to ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated Winter Wheat planted area at 37 mln acres, from 33.3 million last year. World ending stocks levels were increased due to big Russian production and the difficulty of moving grain from the Black Sea. There are still ideas of weak demand and big Russian production that should help foster price weakness in the world market, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.