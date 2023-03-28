People are also reading…
There is talk that Russia may begin restricting wheat exports to fill their reserves, which would be supportive for futures, according to Total Farm Marketing.
US Southern plains continue to miss out on rain events as the drought deepens in far western Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas panhandle. Winter wheat conditions in Kansas held steady at 19% G/E, however Poor to very poor increased 2% to 52%. Weekly ratings showed OK and G/E were up 5%, down 5% in TX, and down 8% in CO, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.