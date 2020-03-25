Wheat is seeing “fractionally mixed trading” as it looks for any fresh news to help it, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. “Strong domestic and global flour demand remain the story as mills and bakers try to refill grocery store shelves stressed by the world’s consumer,” he said.
“I remain bullish KC wheat with the idea of early pricing July delivery for KC wheat at 520,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “I think the run in the USD is basically over for now, wheat prices should perform well.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.