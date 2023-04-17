People are also reading…
“The wheat market turned things around later in the session to finish double digits higher across the three classes,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Cold conditions this week and mostly dry conditions in the Southern Plains helped support the winter wheat. The forecasts show rain this week and next for the eastern Corn Belt.”
“Export inspections at 9 mln bu. were at the low end of expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are down 3% from YA, in line with the USDA forecast. I expect a modest bounce in winter wheat crop ratings this week as portions of Central and Eastern Kansas received some moisture Fri/Sat.”