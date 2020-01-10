There are bigger than expected wheat seedings today and lower grain stocks helped the market be mixed today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The wheat rallied significantly ahead of the USDA report on crop concerns in Australia, Ukraine and Russia and low winter wheat acres in the U.S.,” she said.
In the wheat crop, funds “continue to support” ADM Investor Services said this afternoon. There has been a net long Chicago wheat position overall, and they said most fundamentalist traders “are looking for a rally in Q1 2020 to sell.”
U.S. carryout numbers from today’s USDA report came in at 965 mln bushels for wheat, slightly above the average trade guess of 1.757 bln bushels. World carryout is at 288.08 mmt.