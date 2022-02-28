Winter wheat futures are in expanded limits again today. The nearby contracts may range as high as $10 until more is known about U.S. 2022 supply, Total Farm Marketing said.
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens, wheat supplies and logistics are being threatened in the world’s second and fourth largest exporters, thus wheat is trading sharply higher this morning, said Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging. She said she expects higher trade to continue “because of the uncertainty of global access to wheat supplies out of the Black Sea.”
