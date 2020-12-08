 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

Lower trade is expected in the wheat market, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Australia and Canada are expecting better crops this year which is going to add to the growing world supply.

“Look for choppy action into Thursday’s report now that stochastic technical indicators have reach oversold territory, an indication that bearish momentum may begin to wane,” Total Farm Marketing said.

