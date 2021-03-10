The wheat markets were seen easing overnight after yesterday’s short-lived rally, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. Support, however, should limit losses after the USDA increased global demand for wheat, specifically China’s demand for wheat imports.
The agency did drop white wheat ending stocks 20 million bushels and raised hard red winter 20 million bushels, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Winter weekly crop ratings decreased, according to USDA, but the Kansas crop is coming out of dormancy with some thinking conditions look better than feared.