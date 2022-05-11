Minneapolis wheat contracts “blew through contract highs” today, CHS Hedging said, as the world “scrambles to secure supplies.” They noted that planting delays are continuing up north, supporting prices.
Planting continues in Ukraine, but export facilities are being “shelled” by Russia, Total Farm Marketing said. Trade will be looking at the USDA’s expectations for Ukraine and India in the report tomorrow.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.