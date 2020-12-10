Wheat market are trading higher initially today, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Support stems from talks of Russian export restrictions,” she said.
With a “return to weakness in the dollar” and rumors of Hong Kong buying U.S. wheat helping to turn the tide, wheat may be forming a near-term bottom, Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.