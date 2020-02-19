The main bounce in wheat’s rally yesterday came from demand outlooks on the Chinese Phase 1 deal, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. The market also rallied on ideas of a “very short Aussie crop,” Payne said, as March’s contract hit a three-week high. However, some of those contracts were a little weaker in the overnight trade.
While reports of Australia’s low harvest helped wheat yesterday, “this is not new news,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We think there was something else going on behind the scenes,” they said and suggested selling the rally. However, they did add that if the prices can stabilize and achieve another close above the $5.62 ½-5.64 ½, “we could see the tides turn back in favor of the bull camp.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
