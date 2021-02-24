Weekly USDA winter wheat crop ratings did not drop as much as feared on Monday, and there is also forecast that over the next week U.S. south Plains could see close to normal rains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This could help the crop that was stressed by last week’s record cold temps. Concern about EU and Russia wheat supply and a weaker dollar offers support.
Euronext wheat edged higher in late trade on Tuesday, supported by ongoing short-covering in front-month futures, while traders assessed risks to crops from cold spells in U.S. and European wheat belts, according to ADM Investor Services. Prices held near recent highs as steady export demand and tight feed grain supply were expected to continue eroding wheat stocks. May milling wheat closed 0.1% higher at 229.50 euros ($278.82) per ton.