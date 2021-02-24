 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Weekly USDA winter wheat crop ratings did not drop as much as feared on Monday, and there is also forecast that over the next week U.S. south Plains could see close to normal rains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This could help the crop that was stressed by last week’s record cold temps. Concern about EU and Russia wheat supply and a weaker dollar offers support.

Euronext wheat edged higher in late trade on Tuesday, supported by ongoing short-covering in front-month futures, while traders assessed risks to crops from cold spells in U.S. and European wheat belts, according to ADM Investor Services. Prices held near recent highs as steady export demand and tight feed grain supply were expected to continue eroding wheat stocks. May milling wheat closed 0.1% higher at 229.50 euros ($278.82) per ton.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower overnight as traders are still uncertain with how much damage the recent cold snap has done to the crop, CHS Hedging …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The Ag Outlook forum estimated wheat planted acres for the 2021/22 year at 45.0 mln.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Nearby winter wheat futures gained about 15 cents last week as the trend in row crops remain intact, and the dollar leveled off with a weaker …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“A bout of profit-taking was noted in Chicago and KC from recent strength and easing concerns of crop damage to the winter wheat,” Ami Heesch …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were unchanged overnight after yesterday’s rebound from Wednesday’s price drop. May contracts have reclaimed all of Wednesdays l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

World wheat prices are continuing to rise, as well as U.S. wheat figures, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “I'll be keeping ears open to se…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher and much of the new buying was due to the expectation that crop ratings may drop due to last week’s cold temperatur…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News