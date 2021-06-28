 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Minneapolis continues to lead the way higher on the production concerns that may be too late to salvage,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The rally in the spring wheat market helps to keep pulling the KC and Chicago markets higher. Heavy rains have been falling across some of the HRW and SRW areas that continue to keep some concerns of quality issues at play.”

“Wheat traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher corn trade supported Chicago and KC wheat. Dry two-week rain forecast for much of U.S. north plains supported Minneapolis wheat. Since the high, Chicago wheat open interest dropped from 526,000 contract to Friday’s low of 360,000.”

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Winter wheat futures posted decent gains overnight led by spring wheat,” Total Farm Marketing reported. The September wheat contracts hold th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was "pressured" by other grains today as selling stayed prevalent in those markets, however Minneapolis wheat stayed strong, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Some are concerned that continued dry and warm weather could drop final North Dakota spring wheat yields with farmers harvesting 75% of plante…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Corn prices are trending lower and resistance is building a the moving averages, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat has po…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“KC wheat will face harvest pressure over the next week, I expect a harvest low made sometime in the next 10 days,” said John Payne of Daniels…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were the leaders in the overnight session with all three classes up sharply in comparison to corn and soybeans. “Minneapolis is …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“The dollar is rebounding to remain somewhat strong, highlighting U.S. wheats’ overpriced value when compared to EU and Black Sea supplies,” T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News