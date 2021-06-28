“Minneapolis continues to lead the way higher on the production concerns that may be too late to salvage,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The rally in the spring wheat market helps to keep pulling the KC and Chicago markets higher. Heavy rains have been falling across some of the HRW and SRW areas that continue to keep some concerns of quality issues at play.”
“Wheat traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher corn trade supported Chicago and KC wheat. Dry two-week rain forecast for much of U.S. north plains supported Minneapolis wheat. Since the high, Chicago wheat open interest dropped from 526,000 contract to Friday’s low of 360,000.”
