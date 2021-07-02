Minneapolis wheat traded higher overnight, as the market continues to mull over the same story it has been: drought in spring wheat country. “Thursday’s release of the weekly drought monitor, with data as of June 29th, indicated that 93% of spring wheat production is within an area experiencing drought,” said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
The USDA report news was mixed for wheat as planted area was above trade expectations, but the stocks number was below expectations. “The focus of attention could shift to the weather outlook for the spring wheat crop which remains quite threatening,” The Hightower Report said today.