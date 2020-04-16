With record-high world wheat beginning-stocks starting the 2020-21 season, it may take a weather problem from one of the key exporters to expect a continued uptrend in wheat prices, the Hightower Report said.
According to Brugler Marketing today, wheat is struggling with weather reports, and John Payne of Daniels Trading expects a bump in KC wheat prices is coming.
