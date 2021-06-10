 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging expects to see mixed prices today, with winter wheat markets struggling to find some upside this morning.

Wheat futures are mixed as bulls try to halt MPLS slide, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Most analysts polled expect the USDA to raise winter wheat production estimates on today’s supply and demand report, Total Farm Marketing said.

Heavy rains in some areas of North Dakota so far this week has sent spring wheat prices lower, Total Farm Marketing said. Still, this is the worst rated spring wheat crop since 1988 and more rain is needed to keep it from getting worse,” TFM said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

