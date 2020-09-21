“Wheat futures dropped and may have followed the sharply lower trade in corn, soybeans, and US stocks,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher US Dollar may have also weighed on wheat futures. French wheat futures traded lower. Lack of US stimulus package may have also weighed on prices. Democratic bill does not include aid to farmers.”
Traders continue to watch wheat harvest progress and winter wheat planting estimates. “Traders expect NASS to show spring wheat harvest at 97% complete in tonight’s Crop Progress report,” Brugler Marketing said. “The average pre-report estimate for winter wheat planting is 22%, up 12% from last week if realized.”