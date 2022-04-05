“Sharply higher prices to start the day on continued Russia/Ukraine concerns and the big drop in crop conditions,” CHS Hedging said. “The Western Plains are under increased fire risk today, with strong winds and dry conditions, not ideal for the wheat crop.”
Wheat markets are higher this morning on “lower-than-expected” crop ratings and continued unrest in the Black Sea region, Total Farm Marketing said. “The weather forecast is warm and dry for the southern plains, and though some rain is forecasted for next week, it may favor areas to the east.”
