Wheat markets “are mostly lower” this morning, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said, and expect more direction to come from the corn and soy markets.
“Canada is expected to harvest 14.7 million metric tons of canola this year, down almost a quarter from the prior year and its lowest since 2012, Statistics Canada said Monday in a production report,” ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat output is forecast to plunge to a 14-year low.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.