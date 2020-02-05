Locust populations are growing in the deserts in other countries, reaching populations of nearly 360 bln, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. “The UN estimates 23.6 million people are facing famine.”
“The wheat markets appear to have put in near-term lows this week,” The Hightower Report said. Weather is decent in the U.S., they said, and a surging U.S. dollar is helping the market move lower for the time being.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.